10 Cal State Long Beach students in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Ten Cal State University Long Beach students are in self-quarantine due to concerns of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, the university announced.CSULB said the students have not shown any symptoms after attending an event last week in Washington D.C., where three attendees tested positive for COVID-19."We are in ongoing communication with them and we are closely monitoring their health status," the message from the university said. "The students are currently asymptomatic."The university added there is no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 to the campus.CSULB students who attended the conference were notified after they returned that three people at the event tested positive.One of the quarantined students is a resident of campus housing.