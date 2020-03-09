Health & Fitness

10 Cal State Long Beach students in self-quarantine for possible coronavirus exposure

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Ten Cal State University Long Beach students are in self-quarantine due to concerns of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus, the university announced.

CSULB said the students have not shown any symptoms after attending an event last week in Washington D.C., where three attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are in ongoing communication with them and we are closely monitoring their health status," the message from the university said. "The students are currently asymptomatic."

The university added there is no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 to the campus.

CSULB students who attended the conference were notified after they returned that three people at the event tested positive.

One of the quarantined students is a resident of campus housing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachlos angeles countyeducationcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: BNP Paribas tennis tournament in Indian Wells postponed
Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes off NorCal coast
Coronavirus: Riverside County declares health emergency
California officials seek $2B to fight homelessness
Woman with knife in Torrance killed in officer-involved shooting
LA Marathon held with coronavirus precautions
Nearly 300 gallons of wine flowed out of faucets in town in Italy
Show More
XFL: LA Wildcats rally to beat Tampa Bay Vipers 41-34
Sen. Ted Cruz self-quarantined after coronavirus exposure
Cruise ship guests cleared to disembark after coronavirus scare
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
Coronavirus: Precautions help protect first responders
More TOP STORIES News