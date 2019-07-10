Health & Fitness

12th measles case reported in L.A. County, in person who ate at UCLA food court

By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 12th case of measles has been confirmed of a person living in Los Angeles County.

This person ate at the UCLA food court known as The Bomb Shelter, in the Court of Sciences Student Center, between July 2 and 3.

There is no risk of exposure there now.

But anyone who was at that location during that time is at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after the exposure. People in that group are advised to review their immunization history, as well as notify their doctor if any symptoms develop.

UCLA students were quarantined for a time when the outbreak was first reported.

Cases were also reported at Cal State L.A.

People are being urged to get vaccinated against the highly contagious disease.

"For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash," said Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County health officer. "Measles is spread by air and by direct contact even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others."
