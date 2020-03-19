Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: 2 Los Angeles Lakers test positive

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two players for the Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the team announced Thursday.

The Lakers released a statement saying the two players who tested positive are currently asymptomatic and in quarantine and under the care of the team's physician.

The two players who tested positive have not been identified.

On Wednesday, the Lakers underwent testing for coronavirus following the Brooklyn Nets' announcement Tuesday that four players had tested positive for the virus, sources confirmed to ESPN. The testing was administered to Lakers players only, not the coaching staff or support staff, sources told ESPN.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the latest NBA team affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



