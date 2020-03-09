2 new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in LA County, including 1st possible case of community transmission

One of the cases is an individual who had a known history of travel to Japan, according to county public health director Barbara Ferrer. Health officials have not been able to determine a source of exposure for the second case, potentially making it the first community spread case.
The agency said it was identifying people may have had close personal contact with the patient in order to monitor them for possible symptoms, adding that there are no known public exposure locations related to these cases.
The number of positive cases in the county stands at 16. The first case that was reported in the county has since been "resolved," while the remaining 15 infected individuals remain in isolation.
