Deadline to renew, change or update 2020 Marketplace health insurance arrives

By ABC7.com staff
Sunday, Dec. 15 is the last day for people to renew, change or update their 2020 Marketplace health insurance.

Open Enrollment for Covered California continues until January 31, 2020.

A tax penalty is in place for Californians who don't have coverage. It could cost nearly $700 if residents don't have some kind of health insurance.

The only other way to buy an insurance plan outside of open enrollment is to qualify for special enrollment. This exception allows you to apply for health insurance if you've had certain qualifying life events, such as:

-Losing your job
-Moving to a new state

-Getting married or divorced
-Becoming a widow or widower
-Aging off your parent's plan
-Having a new baby
