Health & Fitness

2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY -- The Radio City Christmas Spectacular in New York City is canceled for the first time ever.

The 2020 production starring the famed Radio City Rockettes is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic.

MSG Entertainment released a statement Tuesday.

"We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition. We look forward to welcoming audiences back for the 2021 production, which is on sale now. All tickets for the 2020 production will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase."


The video above is from a previous story.

RELATED: Rockettes provide virtual dance performance during COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkcoronavirus new york citymedicalrockettesradio citycoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakradio city music hallcovid 19healthhospitalchristmasnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting near Beverly Crest mansion party
Fire shuts down Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood
LAUSD reaches reopening deal with teachers union
Deputies find thousands of cockfighting birds in Chatsworth
Apple Fire: Firefighters continue battling 26,850-acre blaze
Teen wrestler's mom pleads for more plasma donations after 1 helps save his life
CA residents lag in responding to 2020 Census
Show More
Former El Monte sweatshop slave recalls ordeal
IE family of 2 young Marines mourning after deadly training accident
Santa Clarita fire quickly spreads to 130 acres
LA clinic serving communities at high COVID-19 risk wins $100K grant
Could LA Rep. Karen Bass be Biden's VP pick?
More TOP STORIES News