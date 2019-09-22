25,000 turn out to raise funds, awareness for Susan G. Komen 5K walk in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Over 25,000 people including 2,000 breast cancer survivors turned out for the Susan G. Komen "More than Pink" fundraiser walk in Newport Beach, Sunday.The 5K walk raised money and awareness for breast cancer.The organization spends 80 cents of every dollar to support breast cancer mission program and services."I had lost my insurance, two months prior I got cancer, invasive carcinoma and Susan G. Komen was there and led me through all of it," said Shirley Leroux of Orange.Every 13 minutes a woman in the us will lose her life to breast cancer. October is breast can cancer awareness month.