Health & Fitness

25,000 turn out to raise funds, awareness for Susan G. Komen 5K walk in Newport Beach

By ABC7.com staff
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Over 25,000 people including 2,000 breast cancer survivors turned out for the Susan G. Komen "More than Pink" fundraiser walk in Newport Beach, Sunday.

The 5K walk raised money and awareness for breast cancer.

The organization spends 80 cents of every dollar to support breast cancer mission program and services.

"I had lost my insurance, two months prior I got cancer, invasive carcinoma and Susan G. Komen was there and led me through all of it," said Shirley Leroux of Orange.

Every 13 minutes a woman in the us will lose her life to breast cancer. October is breast can cancer awareness month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnewport beachorange countybreast cancersusan g. komencancerdonationsfundraiser
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fight inside Culver City shopping mall sparks panic
LA Zoo hosts "Toss the Tusk," collects items made of tusks, horns
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
Women accusing of buying $900K worth of goods with stolen gift cards, police say
Fatal crash into hydrant closes Tustin street for hours in Orange
Barron Hilton, hotelier and LA Chargers founding owner, dead at 91
Marijuana grow operation discovered during Rancho Cucamonga house fire
Show More
Overturned big rig prompts lane closures on EB 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge
Owner of the most famous lowrider in LA history dies at 45
Montebello shootout leaves innocent bystander critically wounded
Man fatally shot outside Tarzana home used as Airbnb, police say
Suspect caught on video allegedly exposing himself at West Covina mall
More TOP STORIES News