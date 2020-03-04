2nd case of coronavirus in Los Angeles County confirmed, patient in self-isolation

A second case of coronavirus was confirmed Tuesday night in Los Angeles County.
Kaiser Permanente is overseeing the care of the patient who is at home in self-isolation and being treated as an outpatient, a spokesperson said.
The spokesperson for Kaiser Permanente Southern California sent a statement to ABC7, which said, in part:
"We are in touch with and monitoring the patient. We are focused on delivering excellent care while ensuring the protection of our members, physicians and staff. Kaiser Permanente respects the privacy of our patients per HIPAA requirements, and will keep further details about the care provided to this patient confidential."
Two additional cases were confirmed in Orange County earlier on Tuesday -- a man in his 60s and a woman in her 30s who had recently traveled to countries that have widespread reports of COVID-19, officials said.
The two new cases in Orange County appear to be in addition to the county's first case, a man in his 50s who was said to have recovered after being diagnosed with the virus.
