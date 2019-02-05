HEALTH & FITNESS

'I feel like I failed' Texas father shares tearful story after 4-year-old daughter dies from flu and pneumonia

EMBED </>More Videos

Dallas County officials reported the first pediatric flu-related death of the 2018-2019 flu season.

GARLAND, Texas (KABC) --
A family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter who died from the flu and pneumonia in Garland, Texas.

Ashtani Grinage is the first child flu-related death of the season in Dallas County. She showed symptoms last Tuesday, went to the ER and started taking medicine.

On Thursday, she died.

By the time her father, Martel Grinage, arrived at the hospital, doctors were trying to bring her back to life.

"I said, 'Maybe if she hears my voice...' I know she's getting up. I'm praying, I'm praying, because I believe in God. So I'm just waiting for her to wake up," Grinage said.

Pneumonia was blamed for her death. The infection sometimes develops during or after the flu.

Grinage says doctors didn't check Ashanti for the infection the first time they went to the ER.

He says that in hindsight, he wished he would have asked.

"I'm mad at myself. I'm mad at everyone. I'm mad at the hospital. I'm mad at God. I can't lie to you," Grinage said.

Grinage says he's sharing his daughter's story in hopes that he can help another family.

"See, I feel like I failed because I'm not even 30 yet, and I'm about to bury my little girl," Grinage said. "That was my best friend. She was only four, but that was my best friend."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu deathchild deathu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Send a Valentine's Day card to a patient at CHLA
Infant liquid ibuprofen recall expanded over safety concerns
New cardio machine claims to give health gains in 9 minutes
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors are skeptical
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
Dodgers fan killed after being struck by foul ball in 2018
Latest storm drops snow on local mountains, light rain across SoCal
CHP monitoring Grapevine as snow expected at lower elevations
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
SoCal storm topples massive trees in Culver City and Palms
Boy bullied over Trump name to be president's SOTU guest
Military exercise causes scare in DTLA
Show More
Donut Man's famous strawberry doughnuts are back
BRRR! Mammoth clobbered with 10 feet of new snow
'Hamilton' is coming back to Hollywood
Liam Neeson clarifies comments about racist revenge plot
Man gets 60 years for impregnating 11-year-old in Texas
More News