Coronavirus California: Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced yet another change to California's reopening plan as COVID-19 cases climb to a new peak.
In August, the state moved away from the "watch list" system of tracking coronavirus trends to a four-tier, color coded classification system that would determine which counties can move forward with reopening businesses. In December, Newsom announced a regional stay-at-home order, which imposed stricter restrictions on much of the state. The stay-at-home orders were all lifted on Jan. 25.
With the stay-at-home orders lifted, the state is returning to the four-tier reopening system. The four tiers are yellow, orange, red and purple. Yellow indicates minimal COVID-19 spread and allows for nearly all businesses to reopen indoor operations (as long as physical distancing and face-covering requirements are in place). Purple means there is widespread COVID-19 transmission in the county and nearly all businesses have to keep indoor operations closed or severely limited.
See the map below to find out where your county stands and keep reading to learn what can and can't open in each color-coded category.
How a county is categorized depends on ICU capacity, the number of new daily coronavirus cases and the testing positivity rate. Here's how it breaks down:
- Stay-at-home order (blue): Regions with remaining ICU capacity below 15%
- Widespread (purple): Counties with more than 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or higher than 8% positivity rate
- Substantial (red): 4 to 7 daily new cases per 100,000 residents or 5-8% positivity
- Moderate (orange): 1 to 3.9 daily new cases per 100,000 or 2-4.9% positivity
- Minimal (yellow): Less than 1 daily new case per 100,000 or less than 2% positivity
Each color code has a different set of rules regarding what businesses are and aren't allowed to reopen, whether they can open indoors or outdoors, and at what capacity they can operate. Here's how it breaks down by category:
PURPLE
- Hair salons: open indoors with modifications
- Retail: open indoors at 25% capacity
- Malls: open indoors at 25% capacity and food courts closed
- Nail salons: open indoors with modifications
- Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications
- Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications
- Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications
- Museums, zoos and aquariums: outdoor only
- Places of worship: open indoors at 25% capacity
- Movie theaters: outdoor only
- Hotels: open with modifications
- Gyms: outdoor only
- Restaurants: outdoor only
- Wineries: outdoor only
- Bars and breweries: closed
- Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing
- Cardrooms: outdoor only
- Non-essential offices: remote work only
- Professional sports: no live audiences
- Schools: must stay closed
- Theme parks: must stay closed
RED
- Hair salons: open indoors with modifications
- Retail: open indoors at 50% capacity
- Malls: open indoors at 50% capacity and limited food courts
- Nail salons: open indoors with modifications
- Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications
- Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications
- Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications
- Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors at 25% capacity
- Places of worship: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Movie theaters: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Hotels: open with modifications, plus fitness centers can open at 10% capacity
- Gyms: open indoors at 10% capacity
- Restaurants: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Wineries: outdoor only
- Bars and breweries: closed
- Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing
- Cardrooms: outdoor only
- Non-essential offices: remote work only
- Professional sports: no live audiences
- Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after two weeks out of the purple tier
- Theme parks: must stay closed
ORANGE
- Hair salons: open indoors with modifications
- Retail: open indoors with modifications
- Malls: open indoors with limited food court capacity
- Nail salons: open indoors with modifications
- Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications
- Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications
- Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications
- Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors at 50% capacity
- Places of worship: open indoors at 50% capacity
- Movie theaters: open indoors at 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Hotels: open with modifications, plus their indoor pools can open and fitness centers can open at 25% capacity
- Gyms: open indoors at 25% capacity and can open indoor pools
- Restaurants: open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer
- Wineries: open indoors at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Bars and breweries: outdoor only
- Family entertainment centers: open indoors at 25% capacity for naturally distanced activities like bowling and rock climbing walls
- Cardrooms: open indoors at 25% capacity
- Non-essential offices: encourage telework but can reopen in-person work spaces
- Professional sports: outdoor stadiums can have audiences up to 20% capacity
- Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after two weeks out of the purple tier
- Theme parks: smaller parks can open outdoor attractions to in-county visitors at 25% capacity or 500 people, whichever is fewer
YELLOW
- Hair salons: open indoors with modifications
- Retail: open indoors with modifications
- Malls: open indoors with limited food court capacity
- Nail salons: open indoors with modifications
- Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications
- Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications
- Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications
- Museums, zoos and aquariums: open indoors with modifications
- Places of worship: open indoors at 50% capacity
- Movie theaters: open indoors at 50% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer
- Hotels: open with modifications, plus their indoor pools can open, spas can open, and fitness centers can open at 50% capacity
- Gyms: open indoors at 50% capacity, plus saunas, spas, steam rooms and indoor pools can open
- Restaurants: open indoors at 50% capacity
- Wineries: open indoors at 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer
- Bars and breweries: open indoors at 50% capacity
- Family entertainment centers: open indoors at 50% capacity including arcades, ice skating, roller skating, and indoor playgrounds
- Cardrooms: open indoors at 50% capacity
- Non-essential offices: encourage telework but can reopen in-person work spaces
- Professional sports: outdoor stadiums can have audiences up to 25% capacity
- Schools: can reopen for in-person instruction after two weeks out of the purple tier
- Theme parks: larger parks can open at 25% capacity
This story will be updated as counties are upgraded or downgraded. Check back for updates.
To look up more specific business reopenings, from yoga studios to dry cleaners, see California's COVID-19 website.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here