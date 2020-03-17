ABC launching daytime news show dedicated to covering coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus

Starting Wednesday, March 18, ABC will air a new daytime news show dedicated solely to covering the latest developments related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Pandemic: What You Need to Know" will air weekdays at 1 p.m. ET/noon CT on ABC, temporarily replacing "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke." It will stream at 4 p.m. ET on ABC News Live.

The special program will feature live guests and information to help families navigate homeschooling, how to talk to their kids at home about the crisis, tips to help viewers take care of their mental health, conversations with service-based workers and corporate CEOs, good deed stories in communities and of neighbors helping each other and debunk myths and misinformation spreading online.

Amy Robach will anchor the show. ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will join Robach to discuss the latest health and safety guidance.

In addition to the daytime show, ABC has shifted "Nightline" to 11:35 p.m. ET/PT with a sole focus on covering the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC Audio has also launched the podcast "COVID-19: What You Need to Know," and the "Start Here" podcast is also providing extensive coverage of the pandemic.

This ABC station will continue to provide extensive coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in your area during local newscasts and on our website and social media platforms.

