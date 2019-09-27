Eyewitness This: Air pollution could cause anxiety, depression and schizophrenia in children

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's no secret that Los Angeles has some of the worst pollution in the country, but a new study links air pollution with psychiatric disorders in children.When a pollutant known as PM2.5 was present, researchers noticed a spike in children visiting emergency rooms with symptoms of schizophrenia. Visits relating to other disorders, such as depression and anxiety, spiked one to two days later.PM2.5 is found in things like dust and ash, or man-made from burning fossil fuels. Dirty air has already been linked to mental health problems in adults, but this is the first time children have been studied.