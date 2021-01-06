Health & Fitness

Amazon's at-home COVID test now available online

Amazon is trying to make it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19 from the comfort of their own home.

The FDA authorized testing kit called Dxterity is now available on the tech company's website.

One kit is currently available for $110, or you can get a 10-pack for $1,000.

The box includes an empty tube for saliva that you sent to a Los Angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According to Amazon's website, the turnaround time for test results is between 24 and 72 hours after the sample is received.

Emergency use authorization for the test was given last month.

This is the first at-home saliva test to receive the FDA emergency use authorization for symptomatic and asymptomatic testing.

ALSO READ: American Airlines is grounding emotional support animals
EMBED More News Videos

The airline is making changes that are going into effect on Jan. 11, but what about if you already have a flight with your emotional-support pet? Watch the video above for details.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessamazoncoronavirus testingcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County offers help to renters, grocery workers
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
How bad is LA County's hospital crisis? Paramedic details desperate situation
Congress set to confirm Biden's electoral win over Trump
Pro-Trump protesters clash with DC police ahead of electoral vote count
Dr. Dre recovering in hospital from brain aneurysm
Push continues to vaccinate frontline workers at LA hospitals
Show More
Tommy Lasorda out of hospital, resting at home, Dodgers say
Mega Millions jackpot grows, $410M Powerball drawing tonight
Some COVID relief payments sent to wrong account
NYPD joining California search for woman who accused teen of taking phone
'Jeopardy' all-star trio join forces for new game show 'The Chase'
More TOP STORIES News