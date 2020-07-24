Health & Fitness

Angelica Maria joins Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in coronavirus PSA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The singer-songwriter and actress Angélica María joined Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in a Spanish-language public service announcement aimed at informing the public about how to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In the 3-minute and 35-second clip released Wednesday, Garcetti and the actress known as "La Novia de México" -- or Mexico's sweetheart -- encourage viewers to wear facial coverings, get tested for COVID-19, practice physical distancing, wash their hands often, stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.

They also urge people to respond to contact tracing calls from the Los Angeles Department of Public Health.

