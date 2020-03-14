Health & Fitness

Apple to close all stores outside of China amid growing coronavirus fears

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the tech giant's retail operation outside of China is going online-only for two weeks as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

Cook tweeted that "Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery."

In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple's stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop "best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response."

Apple's online stores are still open and workers will continue to be paid, he said.
