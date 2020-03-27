Coronavirus

Apple launches tools to connect users with COVID-19 guidance from Centers for Disease Control

Apple on Friday launched new tools to connect users with information from health authorities about the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

The company said the tools will ask users "a series of questions around risk factors, recent exposure and symptoms for themselves or a loved one" and will offer "CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider."

The tools' guidance does not replace advice from a doctor, Apple said. They were created in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

The tools are available as both an app (named COVID-19 in the App Store) and a website. Apple said users in the United States can also ask Siri "How do I know if I have coronavirus?" to access additional information.

It does not require users to sign-in, and Apple said user responses will not be sent to Apple or to "any government organization."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirusgovernmenttechnologyapplemobile appcenters for disease control
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man accused of punching 2 women while in line at store for practicing social distancing
OC cities looking for economic solutions amid tourism standstill
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom issues order to halt evictions statewide
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Trump seeks to force General Motors to produce ventilators
Coronavirus SoCal update: 1,465 cases confirmed in LA County
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Coronavirus map charts LA County cases
Coronavirus response: Navy hospital ship arrives at Port of LA
Show More
Disneyland, Walt Disney World to remain closed 'until further notice'
Man lost mom to COVID-19, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime
COVID-19: How to keep your household safe from outside germs
Italy surpasses China, US in coronavirus case total
COVID-19: Rec centers house LA's most vulnerable homeless
More TOP STORIES News