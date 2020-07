EMBED >More News Videos Doctors across the country are trying to piece together information involving a seriously inflammatory condition in children that may be linked to the coronavirus.

At least 15 children in Los Angeles County have been diagnosed with a rare and potentially deadly inflammatory syndrome.According to the Los Angeles Times, doctors believe the syndrome is associated with coronavirus.It can cause different parts of the body to become inflamed -- such as the heart, lungs, kidney or brain.Most of the children have developed the syndrome about two to four weeks after being infected with COVID-19.