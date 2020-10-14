Beverly Hills bans trick-or-treating on Halloween due to coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7005574" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Mark Ghaly provided guidelines for celebrating Halloween and Dia de los Muertos amid the pandemic. Local health departments may have additional restrictions, and he strongly encouraged families to plan alternative celebrations.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Beverly Hills has approved an urgency ordinance banning trick-or-treating on Halloween due to the coronavirus pandemic.The ordinance approved by the city council Tuesday prohibits house-to-house and car-to-car trick-or-treating from taking place on Halloween.The ordinance also bans spraying shaving cream on others and giving candy, other Halloween treats and toys to anyone living outside their household."While I know this is disappointing news, especially to our children, we believe this is the responsible approach to protect the health of the community," Mayor Lester Friedman said in a statement.Those who don't follow the restrictions will be cited, the city said in a news release. Details regarding fines or other penalties were not disclosed.The California Department of Public Health has released guidance for how to safely celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Most notably, the state "strongly discourages" trick-or-treating.Dr. Mark Ghaly, California's Health and Human Services Secretary, said this is not a flat out ban on trick-or-treating, but that people should think twice before doing so.Beverly Hills is also closing the following streets to non-resident pedestrians and vehicles from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween:- Carmelita Avenue at Wilshire Boulevard- Walden Drive Southbound at Elevado Avenue- Walden Drive at Santa Monica Boulevard- Carmelita Westbound at North Linden Drive- An alley between North Linden Drive and Walden Drive from Santa Monica Boulevard to Elevado AvenueParking restrictions will also be enforced in the northeast portion of the city next to West Hollywood.