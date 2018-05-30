HEALTH & FITNESS

Birth control pills recalled due to packaging error that could lead to unintended pregnancy

EMBED </>More Videos

The recall affects Taytulla birth control sample packs.

Allergan has recalled almost 170,000 sample packs of birth control pills nationwide because of a packaging error that could put consumers at risk for unintended pregnancy.

In a statement, the company said four placebo pills were placed out of order in its sample pack of Taytulla.

The capsules were placed where the active pills should have been; if taken out of order, the user could experience an unintended pregnancy if other forms of contraception are not used.

The physician sample pack should contain 24 pink capsules with hormones followed by four maroon capsules without hormones.

Instead, the fault packs had maroon placebos at the start of the treatment.

Improperly packaged Taytulla



"As a result of this packaging error, oral contraceptive capsules that are taken out of sequence may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy," the statement said. "The reversing of the order may not be apparent to either new users or previous users of the product, increasing the likelihood of taking the capsules out of order."

Allergan says they are notifying customers by recall letters and is arranging for the return of all of the recalled sample packs with the lot #5620706 Exp. May 2019.

Consumers who have the sample pack product with the associated lot number should notify their physician to arrange a return.

Should users have further questions, they should reach out to Allergan at (800) 678-1605.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthproduct recallsrecallbirth controlwomen and healthpregnancyu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctors see increase in kidney stones in teens; culprit may be medication
IE parents encouraged to talk to their kids following string of suicides
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
New species of mosquito invading Southern California
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News