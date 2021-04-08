California expecting almost 90% drop in Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines next week

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

BERKELEY, Calif. -- At the very moment we need more vaccines, California is about to see a major drop in doses from Johnson & Johnson -- not just a few hundred or even few thousand doses, we're talking about an almost 90% drop.We will also see an 85% drop in Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses nationwide. Instead of the nearly 5 million doses the government sent out this week, next week the government will only send out 785,500.Johnson & Johnson said last week one of their batches did not meet their standards. The New York Times reported workers mixed up ingredients, ruining 15 million doses.If you try to get appointments next week when eligibility opens up and have trouble, this could explain why. Demand will be going up as supply goes down.The governor did say that getting the vaccine to all eligible Californians could take up to a month.