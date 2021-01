CA lifts regional stay-at-home order. Here's what that means for Southern California

Hair salons: open indoors with modifications

Retail: open indoors at 25% capacity

Malls: open indoors at 25% capacity and food courts closed

Nail salons: open indoors with modifications

Electrolysis: open indoors with modifications

Personal care services (body waxing, etc.): open indoor with modifications

Tattooing and piercing: open indoors with modifications

Museums, zoos and aquariums: outdoor only

Places of worship: outdoor only

Movie theaters: outdoor only

Hotels: open with modifications

Gyms: outdoor only

Restaurants: outdoor only

Wineries: outdoor only

Bars and breweries: closed

Family entertainment centers: outdoor only, like mini golf, batting cages and go-kart racing

Cardrooms: outdoor only

Non-essential offices: remote work only

Professional sports: no live audiences

Schools: must stay closed

Theme parks: must stay closed

EMBED >More News Videos Does the new color coded, 4-tier system for monitoring COVID-19 in California leave you scratching your head? ABC7 breaks down what each tier means.

California health officials have lifted the regional stay-at-home order for all areas statewide, including Southern California , where ICU capacity still remains under 15%. But that doesn't necessarily mean everything will be fully opening back up again.In a press release, health officials said the four-week projection for ICU capacity in the SoCal region was expected to reach above 15%.The lifting of the order means limits on non-essential activities between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. have now expired. It also means that the state will be returning to the four-tier reopening system.With the exception of four counties in Central and Northern California, all others, including every county in Southern California, will remain in the purple tier. That allows outdoor dining, salons and other businesses to reopen with modifications.However, individual counties still have the authority to set their own restrictions, and some may decide to keep some of the governor's orders in place as they see necessary.As a reminder, here's what businesses are and aren't allowed to reopen, whether they can open indoors or outdoors, and at what capacity they can operate within the purple tier: