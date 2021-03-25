California to expand vaccination eligibility to everyone 16 and older starting April 15

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10330905" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After you receive the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, what can you safely do? An infectious disease specialist answers your questions.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9631637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- California is expanding the list of people who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, opening it up to everyone 16 and older starting April 15, it was announced Thursday.Speaking at a vaccination site in Orange County, Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced that everyone 50 and over will be able to make an appointment to receive a shot starting April 1 based on an expected increase in vaccine supply, which up until now has been limited."With vaccine supply increasing and by expanding eligibility to more Californians, the light at the end of the tunnel continues to get brighter," Newsom said.The governor also said that for the first time, family members accompanying currently eligible people can get a vaccine too, "no questions asked."Based on current estimates, California expects to receive about 2.5 million first and second doses per week in the first half of April and more than 3 million doses in the second half of the month. That's a big jump from the roughly 1.8 million doses a week the state is currently getting.The move comes as some California counties have veered away from the state's vaccine eligibility criteria by opening up the shots for people with a broader range of medical conditions and at younger ages than 65 and over or those with specific conditions required in most places.Newsom said the state will continue to target underserved communities by working with labor groups to reach essential workers and letting health providers target vaccinations by zip code.The number of people vaccinated in California continues to increase on a daily basis. About a third of the adult population in many counties across the state have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 15-25% are fully vaccinated.In Orange County, 18% of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated. The county has given out about 1.2 million doses so far.Meanwhile, Los Angeles County, the state's largest, has fully vaccinated 16% of its adult population.The interactive tool below can show you how many people are vaccinated in your county.The governor's remarks come after nine more California counties moved to less-restrictive tiers in the state's reopening framework this week, allowing more businesses to open up. Such changes will be easier for counties as the state administers more vaccines to communities that have been hardest hit by the virus.