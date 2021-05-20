Reopening California

California to reveal full June 15 reopening plan: Here's what we know so far

Gov. Gavin Newsom said the guidelines will be released Thursday or Friday
By Alix Martichoux
CA to reveal full reopening plan, Newsom says: Here's what we know

California is on track to fully reopen its economy on June 15 -- but what exactly will that look like? We should know very soon, said Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom said the details of California's reopening guidelines would be announced Thursday or Friday at the latest.

Where exactly will masks still be required? Will there be any capacity limits on businesses or can we expect to see crowded bars? Will all classrooms reopen and can fans pack into arenas again? We haven't had detailed answers to those questions yet.

The governor said he wants to make those details public ahead of the June 15 deadline, not just so businesses can plan, but also "so people can really paint that future and see themselves in it, post-masks, and post any modification to this blueprint." (The blueprint refers to the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which most folks likely know as the color-coded reopening tiers.)

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

When the June 15 reopening date was first announced, the state made it clear they could move the goal post further back if COVID-19 cases started to climb again. That hasn't been the case; California has had a positivity rate under 1% for several days in a row.

"We are still well on our way to hit that June 15 number," Newsom said.

We'll update this story with the details of the June 15 reopening plans as they're announced. Check back for updates.
