CBD cream: What you should know before trying it

Before last year, you'd probably say CBD was a meaningless trio of letters.Today, CBD is in everything and claiming to be a cure-all.According to the New York Times, American professional soccer player Megan Rapinoe, can't travel without it and even took it with her to the 2019 Women's World Cup.But before you try it, here's some valuable advice.Keith Barron and Cindy Diskin are passionate about playing music together, but chronic pain threatened to ruin their harmonies and their health."I had a concussion that just completely, almost flat-lined me. I could not get out of bed," said Cindy Diskin.The couple hated the idea of pain pills, so their doctor suggested CBD cream. They say it was life-changing."As soon as I used it, within five minutes, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, the pain is gone,'" said Cindy Diskin.But without government testing, it's a gamble whether you're really buying CBD.That's why Rena Greenberg has her own line of organically grown CBD cream with an average concentration of 1,000 milligrams full spectrum.And she has it independently tested to insure there are no contaminants or impurities."I want people to get the highest benefits, because what I don't want is for people to try CBD and then say, 'Oh, I didn't get the relief I had expected,'" said Greenberg.Dr. John M. Kilgore believes CBD is a legitimate alternative."The root of most pain is inflammation," he said. "They think about THC and that's the part that makes people high and they think about that. CBD is what does most of the work."At Han's Beauty Store in La Cañada Flintridge, Manager Aaron Han said demand for CBD products are at an all-time high."We've had a lot of repeat customers for the same exact CBD Daily products," he said, "We believe they have zero percent THC in them. They've done their own testing. It's verifiable."Thanks to their CBD cream, the Diskins are back making music and they're playing pain-free.A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found falsely labeled CBD products sickened more than 50 people across the U.S. from October of last year to January.It's why experts encourage everyone to read the ingredients, do your homework and make sure the product is independently tested.