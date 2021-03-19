cdc

CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in elementary classrooms, meaning more schools able to reopen

WASHINGTON -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance for in-person learning, advising that elementary school students and staff must stay 3-feet apart inside classrooms, a change from the previously recommended 6 feet of distance.

The recommendation stands even in communities where COVID-19 transmission is high, according to a CDC statement released Friday. Middle schools and high schools in communities of high transmission are still asked to stay 6 feet apart.

The change in CDC guidance will likely have big implications for in-person instruction this fall. The CDC's previous insistence on 6-feet of spacing in COVID hotspots has encouraged many U.S. school districts -- dealing with crowded hallways and classrooms -- to stick with virtual or hybrid learning so long as case numbers remain high.

EMBED More News Videos

U.S. officials are targeting COVID vaccine hesitancy as rollout expands and several states rush to reopen.



One study, published last week in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, looked at 242 school districts in Massachusetts last fall that imposed mandates of either 6-feet or 3-feet of distancing. The study found that with universal mask-wearing there was no detectable difference in COVID-19 infection rates among students and staff.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcschoolscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CDC
CDC weighs shortening schools' physical distancing guidelines
Experts hopeful for 'vaxications' to boost travel industry
Hundreds of at-risk seniors vaccinated in Santa Ana
Cheat sheet: What you can do after getting vaccinated
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in murder of 102-year-old man in Encino
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
Families remain displaced as cleanup continues after Ontario explosion
Big Bear eagle eggs expected to hatch soon
IRS chief warns start of child tax credit payments may be delayed
Legoland announces plan for phased reopening
Migrants encamped in Tijuana tell their stories as they await asylum
Show More
Putin challenges Biden to live debate after president calls him a 'killer'
Woman accused in TX face mask incident arrested again
House passes immigration bills for farm workers, 'Dreamers'
Heartbreaking images show baby harp seals struggle to survive
FBI releases new video of suspects wanted in Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News