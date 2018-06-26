Children's Hospital Los Angeles ranked best in West

For the second straight year, U.S. News & World Report named Children's Hospital Los Angeles the top pediatric hospital in the western United States and No. 6 nationwide.Children's Hospital Los Angeles also earned a spot on U.S. News' Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals for the 10th consecutive year.The distinction recognizes elite pediatric academic medical centers with the most comprehensive clinical programs that result in the best health outcomes for their patients."An institution like Children's Hospital Los Angeles can only achieve decades of excellence in transformative care through the unceasing compassion, innovation and commitment to high-quality care by our talented doctors, nurses, researchers, technicians and staff," Children's Hospital Los Angeles President and Chief Executive Officer Paul S. Viviano said in a statement.U.S. News scores children's hospitals separately from other hospitals because of the specialized expertise, equipment and facilities required to care for infants, children and youth.Children's Hospital Los Angeles equaled or improved its rank in nearly every pediatric specialty category evaluated compared to last year's results, including top-10 recognition in six categories.