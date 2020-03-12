Health & Fitness

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom recommends canceling gatherings over 250 people

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From sporting events to concerts and business conferences, California state health officials are recommending the cancellation of any gatherings of more than 250 people to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The California Department of Public Health is asking for the cancellations at least through the end of March.

The guidelines issued by the department and by the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom appear to be recommendations and not a mandate at this time. But Newsom said following the recommendations can help save lives and slow the spread of the disease.

"Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know," Newsom said.

"That's the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects - saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now."

The department says limiting such gatherings can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help preserve the resources of the health care system.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump suspends travel between US, Europe to curb COVID-19 spread
Coronavirus cancellations in SoCal: NBA, concerts and events
Gun sales surge in Asian communities during coronavirus
Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus SoCal updates: First death, new cases reported in LA County
See list of SoCal schools canceling classes due to coronavirus
Mother of Floyd Mayweather's children pronounced dead in Valencia
Show More
El Sushi Loco restaurant cart theft caught on camera
Coronavirus: El Salvador declares quarantine
Dow drops 5.9%, enters bear market, amid ongoing virus fears
WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic
Nurses rally outside USC Keck Hospital over resources to fight coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News