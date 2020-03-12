Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom recommends canceling gatherings over 250 people

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- From sporting events to concerts and business conferences, California state health officials are recommending the cancellation of any gatherings of more than 250 people to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The California Department of Public Health is asking for the cancellations at least through the end of March.
The guidelines issued by the department and by the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom appear to be recommendations and not a mandate at this time. But Newsom said following the recommendations can help save lives and slow the spread of the disease.
"Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know," Newsom said.
"That's the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease. Not holding that concert or community event can have cascading effects - saving dozens of lives and preserving critical health care resources that your family may need a month from now."
The department says limiting such gatherings can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help preserve the resources of the health care system.
