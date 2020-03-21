Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom deploys national guard to help at food banks during crisis

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday he is deploying the California National Guard to provide short-term security and distribution at food banks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said the action is being taken to help some of the most vulnerable Californians during the pandemic.

Food banks are seeing a shortage in volunteers and experiencing greater need due to COVID-19, according to the news release.

RELATED: LA County, city issue new 'Safer at Home' restrictions on businesses, activities

Gov. Newsom says as families across the state are suddenly losing work and forced to stay home, food banks are needed now more than ever.

"It's in these times of crisis that Californians are at their best, coming to the aid of those in their community who are most in need. Food banks provide a critical lifeline for families, and are needed now more than ever. Families across our state are suddenly losing work, and millions of Californians most vulnerable to COVID-19 are staying home to protect their health and the health of others. I ask all Californians who are able to join our Neighbor-to-Neighbor campaign to safely assist those in need in your community," Gov. Newsom said in the news release.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreakcoronaviruscalifornia national guardvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
CORONAVIRUS
CA to least hospital in LA to address COVID-19 outbreak
Síntomas, consejos y prevención de coronavirus
Coronavirus: Palmdale sheriff's ask for help for truck drivers at drive-thrus
Coronavirus response: What is the Defense Production Act?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County issues new 'Safer at Home' restrictions
Orange County firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus: Garcetti warns of potential 'second spike' by year's end
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Coronavirus: Newsom issues statewide 'stay at home' order
Coronavirus response: What is the Defense Production Act?
Coronavirus: Palmdale sheriff's ask for help for truck drivers at drive-thrus
Show More
Coronavirus: Stater Bros. temporarily raises wages by $2
US and Mexico to curb border travel to control coronavirus
PG&E reaches bankruptcy deal with California
LA man shares how he fully recovered from COVID-19
LA residents grapple with coronavirus uncertainty amid restrictions
More TOP STORIES News