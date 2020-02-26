Coronavirus

Orange County officials declare local health emergency amid coronavirus concerns

By and ABC7.com staff
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials in Orange County on Tuesday declared a local emergency as well as a local health emergency in response to the coronavirus, which has infected over 80,000 people worldwide.

"This will allow the county to ensure all means are available to us to protect the public," said Michelle Steel, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, at a press conference Tuesday.

The county's first case of novel coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, was confirmed in January. The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus.

Patient diagnosed with first case of coronavirus in Orange County
EMBED More News Videos

The first case of novel coronavirus was confirmed in Orange County Saturday, health officials said.



Board Vice Chair Andrew Do announced that sole patient has since recovered, "however, we must be prepared and craft our response in the event that it becomes necessary," he said.

County health officer Nichole Quick said Orange County will increase its "local surveillance," meaning residents who go to hospitals with flu-like symptons will also be tested for the virus.

The declaration comes as The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support the City of Costa Mesa in a legal battle against the state and federal government's plan to house 30 to 50 infected patients at the Fairview Developmental Center.

OC Supervisors join fight to block turning Costa Mesa center into coronavirus quarantine site
EMBED More News Videos

Plans to turn a Costa Mesa facility into a coronavirus quarantine site continued to receive push back Tuesday from Orange County officials and residents after a judge extended a temporary restraining order blocking the effort for another week.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Here's how to prepare for coronavirus outbreak in US
OC Supervisors join fight to block Costa Mesa coronavirus quarantine site
Coronavirus: USC students recalled from South Korea and Italy
World braces for battle against coronavirus outbreak
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors leaves fatalities, injuries, mayor says
Lexi Altobelli gets internship at sports agent's company, fulfilling Kobe's wish
Korean Air flight attendant reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus after LA flight
Massive fire at Carson refinery contained after explosion
OC man speaks out after video captures standoff with ICE agents
Belizean artist comes to LA honoring Kobe Bryant with paintings
Carson refinery fire sparks concerns over air quality, gas prices increase
Show More
OC Supervisors join fight to block Costa Mesa coronavirus quarantine site
Legendary jazz singer keeps the history of jazz and blues alive in Leimert Park
10,000 celebrate their new citizenship 1 week before Super Tuesday
Coronavirus: Santa Fe Springs company donates coveralls to China
Coronavirus: USC students recalled from South Korea and Italy
More TOP STORIES News