Orange County officials declare local health emergency amid coronavirus concerns

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- Officials in Orange County on Tuesday declared a local emergency as well as a local health emergency in response to the coronavirus, which has infected over 80,000 people worldwide."This will allow the county to ensure all means are available to us to protect the public," said Michelle Steel, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, at a press conference Tuesday.The county's first case of novel coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, was confirmed in January. The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus.Board Vice Chair Andrew Do announced that sole patient has since recovered, "however, we must be prepared and craft our response in the event that it becomes necessary," he said.County health officer Nichole Quick said Orange County will increase its "local surveillance," meaning residents who go to hospitals with flu-like symptons will also be tested for the virus.The declaration comes as The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support the City of Costa Mesa in a legal battle against the state and federal government's plan to house 30 to 50 infected patients at the Fairview Developmental Center.