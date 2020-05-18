Coronavirus: Seal Beach to reopen park, bike path in 3-phase plan

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The Seal Beach City Council has approved a three-part plan to reopen the Gum Grove Nature Park and the city's portion of the San Gabriel River Bicycle Path beginning Monday.In phase one, the park will resume normal hours from dawn to dusk, Monday through Thursday for active, non-gathering, uses only. Parking lots will reopen at both entrances off Avalon Drive and Seal Beach Blvd at Heron Point.In phase two, the park will open on weekdays and weekends during daylight hours, and still only for active, non-gathering uses.In phase three, active and passive use will be permitted.Officials said the Seal Beach Police Department will enforce the times and requirements of the park re-opening plan.It is unclear when the final two phases of the city's plan will begin.