Coronavirus: Ports of LA and Long Beach on high alert

The U.S. has 12 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, two of them in Southern California. Passengers are being screened at airports, but what about the crews on cargo ships who arrive at the Port of Los Angeles and Port of Long Beach?More than 90 percent of the foreign trade routes that come into the two ports come from east Asia."The quarantine station is who monitors our seaport and they would monitor us if there's ill passengers, and then we would make a plan. Ship could be quarantined. We could make arrangements or medical transport," said Anissa Davis, the City Health Officer for Long Beach.The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are the two busiest ports in the country. About 1,900 ships arrive at the Port of LA each year, and 2,000 at the Port of Long Beach.Strict rules are in place if someone headed our way shows symptoms.According to the U.S. Coast Guard, vessel operators are required to report any ill crew members or passengers within 15 days of arrival to any U.S. port.There are no reports of any cargo ship crew members displaying symptoms of Coronavirus, but both ports are on high alert."It is a high priority. It brings a lot of economic prosperity to the region and it is a valuable partner for the City," said Davis."We are screening people with our federal partners. We are making sure folks, as we saw a couple of days ago, who are exhibiting any signs of Coronavirus taken over to March Air Force Base," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.