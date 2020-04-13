Coronavirus: Labor union calls for additional safeguards for grocery store employees

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6069744" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With a rising number of COVID-19 cases reported among supermarket employees, big chains are implementing safeguards, but tension is building among employees at many stores.

Amid the coronavirus emergency, people are being urged to limit the time they spend in public. But there are essential items that consumers may have to leave their house for.

As confirmed coronavirus cases among supermarket employees continue to be reported, a union representing many of the essential workers is calling for additional measures to ensure their safety in the workplace.The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents about 1.3 million employees in food and retail sectors, is expected on Monday to provide an update on its members, including those in California and across the country who have tested positive for COVID-19.The UFCW has partnered with Albertson's to launch a safety campaign aimed at designating grocery store workers as first responders. That would ensure they have access to testing, personal protective equipment and other assistance.The union has already secured new protective measures for approximately 710,000 of its members across the country. The measures include shortened store operating hours, installing plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes and additional sanitizing protocols.