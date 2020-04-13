Coronavirus: Labor union calls for additional safeguards for grocery store employees

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents about 1.3 million employees in food and retail sectors, is expected on Monday to provide an update on its members, including those in California and across the country who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The UFCW has partnered with Albertson's to launch a safety campaign aimed at designating grocery store workers as first responders. That would ensure they have access to testing, personal protective equipment and other assistance.
The union has already secured new protective measures for approximately 710,000 of its members across the country. The measures include shortened store operating hours, installing plexiglass partitions at checkout lanes and additional sanitizing protocols.
