Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home after employees do not show up for work

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 80 patients were being evacuated from a nursing home in Riverside on Wednesday morning after employees of the facility "did not show up to care for sick patients two days in a row," Riverside County health officials said in a statement.

The 84 patients will be moved from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center to other health care locations throughout the county, the news release from Riverside University Health System said.

Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente sent 33 licenses vocational nurses and registered nurses to care for the residents after only one of the facility's nursing assistants showed up to work, according to the statement.

There are 34 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among the residents and five among employees, officials said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessriverside countyriversidenursing homecoronavirus californiacoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
300,000 have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
OC janitorial wholesale company explains supply shortage
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Garcetti orders employees, customers of LA businesses to wear masks
SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Wednesday
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
OC janitorial wholesale company explains supply shortage
Saugus man accused of assaulting his mom over toilet paper
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
Show More
Some SoCal doctors to begin new rapid testing to detect COVID-19 immunity
CDC weighs loosening guidelines for some exposed to virus
SoCal's air quality improving
COVID-19 update: LA County opens 2 new testing sites
OC firefighter back to work after surviving COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News