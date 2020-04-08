Coronavirus: 84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home after employees do not show up for work

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6039620" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 80 patients were being evacuated from a nursing home in Riverside on Wednesday morning after employees of the facility "did not show up to care for sick patients two days in a row," Riverside County health officials said in a statement.The 84 patients will be moved from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center to other health care locations throughout the county, the news release from Riverside University Health System said.Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente sent 33 licenses vocational nurses and registered nurses to care for the residents after only one of the facility's nursing assistants showed up to work, according to the statement.There are 34 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among the residents and five among employees, officials said.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.