Coronavirus Orange County update: 354 new cases, 26 more deaths reported

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County health officials on Wednesday reported their highest one-day of deaths from coronavirus, announcing 26 fatalities, along with 354 newly confirmed cases.
The numbers bring the county's totals to 11,016 cases and 299 deaths, and continue the recent trend of increased cases and fatalities as more sectors of the local economy are reopening following three months of lockdown orders.
City News Service contributed to this report.
