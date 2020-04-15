Coronavirus California

Coronavirus Orange County update: 354 new cases, 26 more deaths reported

Get updates on the coronavirus in Orange County including new case numbers, response efforts and latest news.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County health officials on Wednesday reported their highest one-day of deaths from coronavirus, announcing 26 fatalities, along with 354 newly confirmed cases.

The numbers bring the county's totals to 11,016 cases and 299 deaths, and continue the recent trend of increased cases and fatalities as more sectors of the local economy are reopening following three months of lockdown orders.


Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news

MORE HEADLINES:
Coronavirus: Orange County authorizes reopening of nail salons and other personal care services

Gyms begin reopening in Orange County after months-long closure

Face masks no longer required in Orange County as more businesses like gyms get OK to reopen

OC chief health officer resigns amid criticism over face covering order

OC officials condemn death threat to county health officer over face coverings order

Orange County begins posting COVID-19 recovery numbers after pressure from local leaders

Seal Beach to reopen park, bike path in 3-phase plan

UC Irvine researchers to conduct antibody testing for Orange County
OC leaders to request meeting with Gov. Newsom for rapid reopening of local economy

Orange County restaurant to reopen again for dine-in service in defiance of California COVID-19 order

Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications


3 additional Orange County beaches reopen with modifications after approval from Gov. Newsom
Boys and Girls Clubs of Garden Grove deliver essential supplies to childcare providers

La Habra recovering from coronavirus after weeks in hospital

Demand for marriage licenses, ceremonies doubles in Orange County amid pandemic, official says

Mission Viejo doctor explains success with COVID-19 patients

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicdomestic violencecoronavirus orange countycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
New COVID-19 cases rise 69% in 2 days, Newsom says
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
Newsom prepared to 'revert back' to stringent COVID-19 restrictions
COVID-19 update: LA testing website puts hold on new appointments
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 cases rise 69% in 2 days, Newsom says
Preliminary M 5.8 earthquake shakes Central California
Newsom prepared to 'revert back' to stringent COVID-19 restrictions
Racism declared public health crisis in San Bernardino County
Riverside County not meeting state's COVID-19 goals
Video shows suspect firing through windshield at Pasadena police
As potential mega-drought looms, researchers explore desalination system
Show More
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
LA Rep. Bass address reports of being vetted as Biden's VP pick
State superintendent to discuss police impact on schools
Inmates got coronavirus relief checks and IRS wants them back
Will CA see wave of evictions once COVID protections are lifted?
More TOP STORIES News