EMBED >More News Videos County Supervisor Kathryn Barger discusses a new mobile app that will help with COVID-19 contact tracing in Los Angeles.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- An eye-popping new study is linking last month's massive motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota to more than a quarter of a million COVID cases.Researchers from San Diego State are branding the 10-day rally a super-spreader event, linking nearly 20% of all the new U.S. COVID cases in the month of August back to the festival.Even worse, the study says the estimated public health costs to treat all those patients will be roughly $12.2 billion.So far, only 1 death has been traced to the rally.