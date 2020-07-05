Health & Fitness

Houston mother beats COVID-19, gives birth to healthy triplets

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston woman is snuggled up with her three newborns, but it wasn't the smoothest path to get here.

At 28 weeks, the woman identified by her first name Maggie, went to the hospital for her scheduled admission and found out she tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Women's Hospital of Texas.

"Maggie's main concern was everyone but herself," hospital representatives said in an Instagram post. "She worried about the health of the triplets, her husband and their 5-year-old son, as well as the nurses and physicians caring for her."



A few weeks later, Maggie found out one of the baby's umbilical cords was wrapped around their neck. Maggie had to have an emergency C-section.

Isabella, Nathaniel, and Adriel were born 2 minutes apart on June 4. Mom and her babies were healthy, safe and undeniably resilient, hospital officials said.

The triplets are still in the care of the hospital a month after their birthday and are growing bigger every day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonbaby deliverycoronavirus helpbabiesbabycoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illegal fireworks illuminate Southern California sky
4th of July fuels worries about skyrocketing COVID-19 cases
LAPD senior detention officer dies from COVID, agency says
Streets of Newport Beach flooded after high surf advisory issued
2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Compton boy who lost his hand to firework: 'I want to tie my shoes'
Protesters demand justice for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen
Show More
Whittier woman, 22, with leukemia in need of bone marrow transplant
For nation's birthday, Trump slams his enemies within
Person of interest sought in brush fire near Running Springs
Kanye West tweets that he is running for president
Vanessa Guillen: Latina moms hold solidarity protest in San Fernando
More TOP STORIES News