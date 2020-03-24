Coronavirus: Crenshaw Christian Center in South LA opens as testing site for COVID-19

Coronavirus California

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise across Southern California, officials across the region are efforting ways to expand testing for the virus.

Early Tuesday morning, the Crenshaw Christian Center in South Los Angeles opened its doors as a testing site for COVID-19.

The testing process, in which those being tested will undergo a nasal swab, is expected to take around 10 minutes.

Hundreds of Angelenos are already waiting for the results of their COVID-19 tests and soon thousands more will join them this week. L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti this week announced a web portal on a city website where the most high-risk residents can sign up for coronavirus testing.

The rollout consists of a "limited number of tests," which would be conducted on those with symptoms, those who are 65 and older and Angelenos who may have underlying health conditions.

Patients who meet the criteria at coronavirus.lacity.org will be directed to a testing center and will be required to present identification.

"I want nobody to have fear," the mayor said. "It doesn't matter -- your immigration status, it doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter if you're a visitor.

Garcetti hopes to expand the city's testing capacity, which is currently testing about 1,000 people per day.

