Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: California issues statewide order to wear face coverings in high-risk settings

"Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered," Gov. Gavin Newsom said.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- State health officials on Thursday issued a statewide order that requires Californians to wear a face covering in high-risk settings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In issuing the newly released guidance, the California Department of Public Health cited what it described as a growing body of scientific research that shows that asymptomatic people can still spread the disease.

How contagious is the coronavirus?
EMBED More News Videos

UCLA Health experts answer a viewer's question about how contagious is the coronavirus.


"Science shows that face coverings and masks work," said Gov. Gavin Newsom. "They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy."

As for why the governor took this action now, he said: "Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered - putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease. California's strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomface maskcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
CA rent relief proposal would give tenants until 2034 to make late payments
WATCH LIVE: Press conference held about Robert Fuller's death in Palmdale
COVID: Cedars-Sinai researchers testing new anti-viral medication
Job hunting? Here's a list of companies hiring in SoCal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Supreme Court blocks Pres. Trump from ending DACA
WATCH LIVE: Press conference held about Robert Fuller's death in Palmdale
Bear attacks 19-year-old SoCal woman taking nap in backyard
CA rent relief proposal would give tenants until 2034 to make late payments
Half-brother of Robert Fuller killed in shooting with deputies in Rosamond, attorney says
Black market cure for cats is saving thousands of pets' lives
COVID: Cedars-Sinai researchers testing new anti-viral medication
Show More
Facebook removes Trump ads for using hate group symbol
Missing soldier made sexual harassment claim: family
Attorney: Woman seeks $10M after being hit by rubber bullet
Suspects sought in series of sexual assaults in West LA
7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes off New Zealand coast
More TOP STORIES News