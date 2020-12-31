COVID testing sites in LA: Here's what's open and closed this weekend

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the ad-hoc facility outside Dodger Stadium will be closed for the extended holiday weekend so that the site can be restructured to reduce traffic in the surrounding neighborhood.
The Elysian Park site was one of a dozen that were closed Thursday. All city, county and state-supported testing sites will be closed Friday.
For more information on coronavirus testing locations, visit covid19.lacounty.gov.
"We encourage you to consult with your doctor if you think you need a test," a statement on the county website said. "During the holiday season, it is important that you continue to monitor your health for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, wear your face covering, practice physical distancing, avoid gatherings, and wash your hands frequently."
Los Angeles County surpassed 10,000 deaths from the coronavirus Wednesday as California also hit a record high number of fatalities. Gov. Gavin Newsom also announced the first detected case of the new and apparently more contagious variant of the coronavirus in a San Diego man.
L.A. County Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer called the 10,056 deaths there a "terrible milestone." She noted that more than 7,400 people remain hospitalized with coronavirus in the county, with 20% of them in intensive care units.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.