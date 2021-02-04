Coronavirus California

Ontario: Coronavirus vaccination site opens at convention center

By
ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- A new coronavirus vaccination site opened Thursday morning at the Ontario Convention Center, making it the latest such facility in the region to administer vaccine shots to residents on a large scale.

A long line was seen outside the convention center, where those who drive to the location are required to park their vehicle and enter the building - unlike at drive-up vaccination sites like the one at Dodger Stadium.

The number of people that the Ontario clinic can accommodate continued to fluctuate. As late as Wednesday evening, only 200 appointments were available. Hours before the clinic opened, another 100 slots became available and were quickly reserved.

Here are the CVS locations in SoCal that will offer COVID-19 vaccines
EMBED More News Videos

CVS Pharmacies will soon begin offering COVID-19 vaccines throughout California, the company announced on Tuesday.


Residents were urged to continually check the San Bernardino County website for updates on registration.

The vaccination clinic at the convention center marks the fourth of its kind in the county and the second one in Ontario. The others are located in Hesperia and San Bernardino.

Some have asked why availability of appointments at the location seemed to be announced only at the last minute. Officials pointed to the amount of vaccine doses that the county has been receiving from the state, noting that the number change from week to week.

One week in December, the county received almost 25,000 doses. Two weeks ago, only 15,000 doses were delivered.

California officials said San Bernardino County should expect nearly 22,000 doses each of the next two weeks.
Related topics:
health & fitnessontariosan bernardino countyvaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
