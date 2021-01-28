Coronavirus Los Angeles

COVID vaccine: LA City Council passes motions aimed at equitable distribution

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council unanimously passed two motions Wednesday with the goal of making Los Angeles' vaccine distribution equitable and inoculating low-income communities of color.

Both motions were introduced by Council President Nury Martinez.

The first one instructs the Chief Legislative Analyst to work with the Department of Recreation and Parks and the Department of General Services to identify city facilities, particularly in higher risk communities and low-income communities of color, that could be used to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The second one instructs the Chief Legislative Analyst to:

-- report back to City Council with a strategy for equitable distribution of vaccines with priority given to low-income communities of color and essential workers who are people of color; and

-- report back to City Council with information on Gov. Gavin Newsom's $300 million vaccine budget proposal and how Los Angeles can use that fund on a public outreach campaign for communities of color.

WATCH: Debunking COVID-19 vaccine rumors and myths
EMBED More News Videos

The COVID-19 vaccine is the key to getting out of the pandemic, but experts worry that false information and rumors will keep people from getting the shot. We spoke with experts to dispel the myths and provide the most up-to-date information when it comes to vaccines.


"Equitable allocation and distribution of the vaccine is critical to Los Angeles, especially to the communities who (bear) the brunt of this outbreak,'' Martinez said in one of the motions. "The purpose of the vaccine is to prevent the spread of the virus but it must be the city of Los Angeles' goal to ensure that the spread stops at the highest risk areas first.

"This includes Black, Latino, (Asian-Pacific Islander), and other communities of color that are home to essential workers.''

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that she was concerned about the relatively small number of health care workers being vaccinated in South Central Los Angeles.

While she noted that health care workers get vaccinated at work rather than at home, she said the county is moving aggressively to open up more vaccination sites in that area, including two locations on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Center campus and three Rite Aid pharmacies.

"The one issue that we don't want to have driving low numbers is lack of access,'' Ferrer said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyvaccinescovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus los angeles
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LOS ANGELES
LA County elementary schools could reopen in a matter of weeks
LA City Council votes to move forward with proposed hazard pay ordinance
MAP: Most COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in LA County
Pasadena resumes outdoor dining
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Here's when heavy rain will hit SoCal
Storm preps underway amid expected 'atmospheric river' of moisture in SoCal
LIVE: Doppler radar for SoCal storm
Grapevine remains open, but storm threatens another closure
Michael Strahan tests positive for COVID-19
Victorville man accused of participating in Capitol riot
SoCal weather: Heavy storm drenching region Thursday, Friday
Show More
Robinhood limits trades of GameStop, other companies
Snowy Owl gives Central Park visitors once in a lifetime sight
Biden will sign executive order to reopen Affordable Care Act enrollment
Chinatown COVID-19 testing site helps underserved communities
Oscar, Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman dead at 94
More TOP STORIES News