Coronavirus

Cruise out of Port of LA canceled after CDC issues 'no-sail order' over coronavirus concerns

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Passengers who were set to sail on the Royal Princess cruise ship for a 7-day journey to Mexico from the Port of Los Angeles on Friday were forced to make other plans after the cruise was canceled over coronavirus concerns.

In a tweet, Princess Cruises said a crew member who previously served on the Grand Princess was transferred to the Royal Princess ship over two weeks ago, prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a "no-sail order" for the ship until the individual was tested for COVID-19.

The test results have not been released.



The Grand Princess is the ship off the coast of San Francisco with at least 21 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, including 19 crew members and two passengers. A total of 46 people were tested for COVID-19.

Cruise line officials said the crew member is "past the maximum incubation" of the virus and "never developed any respiratory symptoms or fever," adding that the person never had contact or exposure to those infected.

There are more than 3,500 people on the ship, which departed San Francisco for a Hawaiian cruise February 21. The cruise was scheduled to end in San Francisco Saturday.

Grand Princess cruise carrying at least 21 infected with COVID-19 to disembark passengers at Oakland port, officials say
EMBED More News Videos

The Grand Princess cruise ship that's carrying at least 21 people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus virus will be docked in Oakland only as long as it takes passengers to disembark, according to information released Sunday morning by the California Office of Emergency Services. That process could take days.



Those who purchased fares for the Royal Princess would receive a full refund as well as credit for a free sail in the future.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan pedrolos angeleslos angeles countyoutbreakcoronaviruscruise shipport of los angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Grand Princess cruise to disembark passengers on Monday in Oakland port
LA Marathon kicks off with coronavirus precautions
PM quarantines northern Italy to stop coronavirus spread
Cruise ship guests cleared to disembark after coronavirus scare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cruise ship guests cleared to disembark after coronavirus scare
LA Marathon kicks off with coronavirus precautions
Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
Coronavirus: Health officials confirm second case in Riverside County
Grand Princess cruise to disembark passengers on Monday in Oakland port
Number of LA County coronavirus cases rises to 14
Man arrested after police chase van on SoCal freeways
Show More
Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after OC pursuit
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Cruise ship in limbo off coast as anti-virus controls spread
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
Coronavirus: USC to hold classes online-only to test possible emergency response
More TOP STORIES News