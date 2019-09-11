CSU San Bernardino student diagnosed with tuberculosis, hundreds warned of possible exposure

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A student at Cal State San Bernardino has tested positive for tuberculosis and officials have identified about 400 people who may have come in contact with the individual.
County health officials are notifying the 400 students and employees by email with information about getting tested for tuberculosis. They may have been exposed to the illness sometime between April and August of this year.
"While the risk of infection is low, it's important for those who have been identified to take the time to get tested," said Erin Gustafson, medical director for San Bernardino County Department of Public Health's Communicable Disease Section. "Treatment is available for those who test positive."
According to county officials, "TB is a disease spread through the air during prolonged, repeated and close contact with an individual who is infected with active TB. People may contract TB when breathing air exhaled by someone who is sick with the illness. When left untreated, TB can result in serious complications."
The disease cannot be spread simply by shaking hands with an infected person or even sharing food or toilet seats, officials say.
TB is a disease spread by bacteria that primarily affect the lungs. Symptoms include a bad cough, pain in the chest and coughing up blood. Treatments are available, but when left untreated it can result in serious health conditions or even death.
More information about TB is available on the CDC website. Additional information can be obtained by contacting the San Bernardino County Communicable Disease Section at 1-800-722-4794.
