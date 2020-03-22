Coronavirus

Disgraced opera singer Plácido Domingo says he tested positive for coronavirus

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Opera star Placido Domingo listens to applause at the end of a concert in Szeged, Hungary. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)

MADRID -- Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo says he has become infected with the coronavirus.

The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that "I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive."

The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having fever and a cough.

Domingo resigned as general director of LA Opera in California and stepped away from the Metropolitan Opera in New York following the publication of multiple allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior.

He called these allegations "deeply troubling, and as presented, inaccurate," adding that he "believed that all of my interactions and relationships were always welcomed and consensual" in a statement to the AP in August.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmetropolitan operacoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus and kids: At-home educational resources for kids
Dr. Fauci hopeful US in better position than Italy
Police break up parties violating 'stay-at-home' order
Congress 'very close' to relief plan deal involving $1,200 checks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal shutdown: Aerial tour shows near-empty beaches, freeways
2 new deaths, 59 cases reported in LA County
LA officials cracking down on price-gouging amid COVID-19
US now has 3rd highest coronavirus case total in world
COVID-19: Outrage over planned power outage in Arcadia
Trump says he's using Stafford Act to declare 'major disaster'
Vice President Mike Pence and wife test negative for COVID-19
Show More
Drive-thru coronavirus testing held in Lake Elsinore
Coronavirus: LA County recreation areas, Joshua Tree campgrounds closed
Couple learns of coronavirus crisis after off-the-grid trip
Coronavirus: OC sportswear company making face masks amid pandemic
Notre Dame baseball misses out on season of high hopes
More TOP STORIES News