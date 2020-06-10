Health & Fitness

Distillery in Australia recalls gin bottles filled with hand sanitizer

A distillery in Australia recalled bottles of gin after they were accidentally filled with hand sanitizer.
By ABC7.com staff
APOLLO BAY, Australia (KABC) -- A distillery in Australia recalled bottles of gin after they were accidentally filled with hand sanitizer.

Early during the coronavirus pandemic, many alcohol distilleries switched over to make hand sanitizer to fulfill overwhelming public demand.

The Apollo Bay Distillery says nine bottles labeled as gin were actually filled with sanitizer and sold to the public June 5-7.

The bottles were labeled as 700ml of SS Casino Dry Gin and they did not have the normal shrink wrap seal provided on the company's normal gin bottles.

The company issued a recall earlier this week and has now confirmed that all nine bottles were recovered.

Poison control experts say ingesting a small amount of hand sanitizer probably won't seriously harm most adults. Possible side effects include nausea, headaches and vomiting. It can pose a more serious danger to children.

Before all the bottles were recovered, one customer reportedly drank some sanitizer and became sick with a headache and nausea.



The distillery/restaurant is located in the town of Apollo Bay, in the southwestern coastal area of the state of Victoria.

The Australia Food Standards agency's recall notice is available here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessproduct recallsaustraliarecallu.s. & worldalcohol
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
Coachella, Stagecoach ordered to cancel for 2020
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
LAPD commission: Officer in fatal Costco shooting acted outside policy
7 LAPD employees reassigned amid use-of-force investigations
Universal CityWalk reopens for first time since March
Brush fire spreads to 250 acres near Ventura
Show More
COVID-19 in OC: County sees 2nd highest single-day death toll
Goodwill reopens 24 stores in SoCal with new safety measures
Drug deal prompts car-to-car shooting on 110 Freeway in Gardena
Homicide connected to shooting of deputy in Paso Robles, authorities say
More George Floyd protests scheduled in LA County
More TOP STORIES News