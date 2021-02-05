Join ABC7 at 5:30 p.m. Friday for our latest virtual town hall, Vaccine Watch: Latino Impact.
We will dedicate the entire half-hour to discussing vaccine disparities among the Latino community.
ABC7 Circle of Health reporter Denise Dador will speak with a team of doctors.
Watch the town hall live on ABC7, or by streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles apps on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.
Doctors discuss vaccine disparities among Latino community at virtual town hall
COVID-19 VACCINE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News