Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Does your health insurance cover treatment?

By
As coronavirus continues to spread, there's growing concern over whether your health insurance provider will cover treatment.

Anthony Lopez with the health insurance broker eHealth says the answer is yes. Coronavirus would be covered the same as treatment for the flu or pneumonia.

RELATED: What to do if you think you have COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms

"If you're going in for a primary care doctor visit, you're going to pay your typical co-pay if you have a co-pay. If you have to have an extended hospital stay, you will be subject to your deductible and however your benefits are structured is how your health insurance will cover it," said Lopez.

Lopez says they've seen a spike in calls with subscribers asking about coronavirus testing and treatment.

One of the callers was Chris Wagner who lives in Folsom, Calif. and is scheduled to go on a cruise later this month.

"If we put ourselves at risk on a cruise ship, we are basically in a floating petri dish. If someone catches it or gets off board and brings the virus onto the ship, you're sitting there in a confined space. The disease is out there. We don't know how it's transmitted. It could be quite a trip interruption for us," said Wagner.

TIMELINE: How coronavirus got started

Another interruption, being self-quarantined for 14 days at home, which Lopez says won't be covered.

"It's going to be an out-of-pocket expense, so the insurance carriers aren't typically going to cover something that is outside of the hospital, outside of their normal care benefits," said Lopez.

But there's good news in regards to testing.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has directed all commercial and Medi-Cal health plans under the California Department of Managed Health Care to offer free testing.

In a statement, Gov. Newsom said in part:

"Californians shouldn't have to fear a big medical bill just because they took a test for COVID-19...We're all in this together, and I'm grateful to those health providers who have already stepped up and heeded our call."

MORE: Coronavirus testing: More than 22 million Californians now eligible for free medically necessary COVID-19 screenings

If you become infected with Coronavirus and are quarantined at a hospital or medical facility, this would be covered by major health insurance plans.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicaloutbreakcoronavirushealth insurancevirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Timeline: How coronavirus got started
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
What to do if you think you have COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS
Cruise ship in limbo off coast as anti-virus controls spread
Cruise ship's debarkation delayed in Long Beach
Central California resident diagnosed with coronavirus after Princess Cruises trip
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cruise ship's debarkation delayed in Long Beach
Man arrested after police chase van on SoCal freeways
Stolen-vehicle suspect arrested after OC pursuit
Number of LA County coronavirus cases rises to 14
Health officials confirm first case of Coronavirus in Fresno County
Cruise ship in limbo off coast as anti-virus controls spread
U.S. Marine in Virginia tests positive for coronavirus, first in the state
Show More
Coronavirus: USC to hold classes online-only to test possible emergency response
How Long Beach is preparing for the coronavirus
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
Public-private partnership could ease Corona traffic
Ford introduces new, less expensive Mustang for 2020
More TOP STORIES News