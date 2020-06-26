Porto's Bakery temporarily closing Downey location after 3 workers test positive for COVID-19

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Porto's Bakery is temporarily shutting down its Downey location after the bakery announced that three employees tested positive for coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, the bakery said the decision is out of an abundance of caution and that the employees had been self-quarantined and had not reported to work since before they were tested.
During the closure, the store will be professionally disinfected as other employees will be tested for the virus.
Porto's says all other bakery locations will remain open for online ordering and in-car pickup. Services are expected to resume at the Downey location on June 29.
