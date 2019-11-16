Homeless in Southern California

Downtown LA clinic gives free healthcare to homeless, others

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A massive free clinic in downtown Los Angeles is providing health care to thousands of homeless people and others with limited access to medical services.

Care Harbor is holding the clinic for three days downtown, with the first day dedicated exclusively to treating the homeless.

"I love it!" said William Harris, one of the patients treated Friday. "They need to do this more often."

Harris was one of hundreds of patients who came through the free clinic. The charity group of volunteers give their time to help those who don't have insurance.

This is the 11th annual clinic. Services offered through the 700 volunteers include medical, dental and vision.

The patients were bused to the Reef building at Hill and Washington south of downtown Los Angeles. While hundreds waited outside, hundreds more were inside taking advantage of all of the free care.

"I came in for dental and they really did a very good job," said Wanda Hall. "I'm glad that they have the service here because a lot of people need help in dental and everything else. And I think they're doing a very good job and I really appreciate it."

Juan Concevida is smiling because after dealing with vision problems he's leaving with his first pair of glasses.

"I never had glasses in my life and today was the day," he said.

For those who didn't get in Friday before the clinic shut down at 4 p.m., there will be additional clinics Saturday and Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countyhomeless in southern california
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
LA County seeking public input on homelessness crisis
Homeless encampment in Hollywood continues to grow
CA tops list of states with most unsheltered homeless people
Yale grad no longer living on LA streets thanks to help of fellow alum
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting rampage at Saugus High School has died
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
1 found dead in Burger King parking lot in DTLA
LA Zoo Lights display opens for the holiday season
'Stop the Bleed' program shows teachers how to save lives
15-year-old student brings gun to Lancaster high school, officials say
Ousted ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Show More
Video: Arizona deputy pins 15-year-old quadruple amputee to the ground
5 Democratic presidential candidates participate in forum at Cal State LA
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
3 off-duty officers were first on scene of Saugus High School shooting
Much of California now 'abnormally dry'
More TOP STORIES News