Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine donate funds to provide free meals, COVID-19 tests for Compton residents

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Music business legends Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine are lending a helping hand to Compton residents most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo made a donation that will fund vital needs in the city, including food, medical testing and supplies.The donation will provide over 145,000 free meals for the city's most vulnerable and will also directly fund coronavirus testing for those who cannot afford them. Approximately 30 Compton residents are tested for the virus daily and an average of 10 people are turned away because they can't afford the test, according to city officials."As issues like unemployment, food insecurity and lack of COVID-19 testing sweep the nation, I hope that this contribution will inspire others to take action, get involved and support their neighborhoods in any way they can," said Mayor Brown in a statement. "Even in a time of social distancing, this contribution is a strong testament to how we can still come together to support the communities we love."Andre Young, known to most people as rapper and music producer Dr. Dre, has a long history of contributing to the community. He was born and raised in Compton.